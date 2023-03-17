Vikings agree to deal with ex-Packers defensive end Lowry

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with former Green Bay defensive end Dean Lowry to bring in a replacement for the departed Dalvin Tomlinson. Lowry was a free agent who played the last seven years with the Packers. He started 80 of 111 games with 27 tackles for loss and 15 1/2 sacks and played multiple seasons there with current Vikings assistants Mike Smith and Mike Pettine on staff. Tomlinson was a free agent who signed with Cleveland.

