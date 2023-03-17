Women’s March Madness finds foothold on national TV

Ratings for women’s college basketball are at their highest levels in years. ESPN is putting the women’s NCAA Tournament national title game on network television for the first time since 1995. The ABC broadcast on April 2 from Dallas will include a one-hour pregame show. ABC also will feature at least six games from the women’s tournament. ESPN says advertising for the women’s tournament has sold out for the second straight year. And it’s the third year in a row that all women’s games will have national air time on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNews.

