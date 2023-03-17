Young, Hawks hand Warriors 10th straight road loss, 127-119

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young’s steal and layup with 45 seconds remaining protected Atlanta’s slim lead and the Hawks took advantage of Golden State’s continued poor perimeter defense on the road to beat the Warriors 127-119. Stephen Curry scored 31 points in Golden State’s 10th consecutive road loss. The Hawks led 123-119 before Young’s steal from Curry and layup stretched the advantage to six points. Young had 25 points with 12 assists. John Collins had 22 points for Atlanta. The Warriors were without forward Draymond Green, who served an automatic one-game suspension following his 16th technical foul of the season.

