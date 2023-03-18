Aho’s hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Flyers 5-4 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho had a hat trick, including the winning goal 28 seconds into overtime after Martin Necas tied it with 0.3 seconds left in regulation, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4. Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederick Andersen had 29 saves. Carolina held onto is lead in the Metropolitan Division after entering a point ahead of second-place New Jersey. Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates and Brendan Lemieux each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, and Joel Farabee also scored. Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost each had two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped 11 of 15. The Flyers began play with the sixth-fewest points in the NHL. Felix Sandstrom finished with 29 saves.

