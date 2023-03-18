Bill Self to miss Kansas’ NCAA game against Arkansas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bill Self will miss top-seeded Kansas’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas. The school made the announcement about six hours before tipoff. Self underwent a heart procedure on March 8. He has been with the team since it arrived in Des Moines for the tournament, and has attended meetings and practices. Longtime assistant Norm Roberts will serve as acting coach for a fifth game. The 60-year-old Self fell ill before the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City and had two stents placed to help treat blocked arteries.

