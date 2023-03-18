Brandon Hagel has hat trick, Lightning beat Canadiens 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel had his second NHL hat trick, Steven Stamkos reached the 30-goal mark for the eighth time and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday night. Stamkos tied it at 3 at 3:14 of the third with a power-play one-timer. Hagel put the Lightning ahead to stay at 5:58 with his second of the game when his deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot went past Samuel Montembeault. Hagel, playing his 200th NHL game, completed his hat trick by hitting the empty net with 43.6 seconds remaining. Victor Hedman also scored for Tampa Bay, and Brian Elliott ade 18 saves. Mike Hoffman, Denis Gurianov and Jesse Ylonen scored for Montreal.

