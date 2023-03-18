Brunson returns with 24 points, Knicks beat Nuggets 116-110

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points in his return from a left foot injury, leading the New York Knicks to a 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Brunson had 16 points in the first quarter to get the Knicks off to a quick start, then finished strong to help them come back after trailing by 13 in the second half. Brunson had missed five of the last six games and made it through only half the one game he did play because of soreness. With their point guard back, the Knicks won their third straight and improved to 42-30, guaranteeing just their second winning record in the last 10 seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.