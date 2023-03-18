Byron out to validate Hendrick’s strong start despite fines

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron has back-to-back wins. Yet he still believes he and his Hendrick Motorsports team have a lot to prove at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Drivers of the Hendrick Chevrolets want to show the strong start to the season is not the result of illegally manipulating NASCAR’s rules. Hedrick was given the largest combined fine on one team in series history for allegedly modifying louvers. The crew chiefs for Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman all start four-race suspensions this weekend. Hendrick is appealing the penalties. Joey Logano has the pole for Sunday’s race, followed by seven other Ford drivers.

