Coyotes beat Blackhawks 4-2, push points streak to 8

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Juuso Valimaki broke a tie with 3:12 left and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday night. Valimaki also assisted on Arizona’s first two goals to help the Coyotes extend their points streak to eight games. Clayton Keller scored his 32nd goal of the season to tie it six minutes into the third period. Keller also had two assists, giving him 43 for the season. Barrett Hayton connected for Arizona in the second period, and Matias Maccelli scored into an empty net with 38.3 seconds to go. Ivan Prosvetov, making his third start of the season, stopped 32 shots for Arizona to improve to 3-0. The Coyotes have won four straight, all at home, and are 20-11-3 at Mullett Arena.

