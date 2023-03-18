Demko, Canucks finish strong to hand Kings 3-2 shootout loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal, Thatcher Demko made 38 saves and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout. Brock Boeser also scored in regulation for the Canucks, who have won six of seven. J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had two assists, and Demko saved a penalty shot by Adrian Kempe midway through the second period. Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko converted in the shootout. Demko denied both Los Angeles attempts. Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings, who earned one point and moved into a tie with Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.

