DeRozan leads balanced attack as Bulls beat Heat 113-99

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to lead a balanced Bulls offense and Chicago held off a late surge by Miami to beat the Heat 113-99. DeRozan shot 9 of 12 from the floor to help the Bulls sweep the season series from the Heat. Coby White made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Zach LaVine also had 18 and Patrick Beverley added 17 as the Bulls shot 56.3% from the field overall, including 17 for 34 from 3-point range. Miami was led by 24 points from Jimmy Butler and 23 from Bam Adebayo.

