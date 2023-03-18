Disu’s 28 points lead Texas past Penn State, into Sweet 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Dylan Disu had a season-high 28 points and Texas advanced to its first Sweet 16 in 15 years with a 71-66 victory over Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Longhorns made just one of 13 shots from 3-point land. Disu turned this one into a mid-range game. He went 5 for 5 over the final 4 1/2 minutes and grabbed 10 rebounds for good measure. Texas will play the Pittsburgh-Xavier winner on Friday in the Midwest Region semifinals. Camren Wynter scored 16 points for Penn State.

