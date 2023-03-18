Embiid, Maxey net 31, 76ers top Pacers for 8th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and Tobias Harris added 24 as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Indiana Pacers 141-121 to match their season high with an eighth consecutive victory. Philadelphia’s James Harden and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton did not play. De’Anthony Melton started in Harden’s place and finished with 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and six steals. Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 25 points and six rebounds, Andrew Nembhard scored 20 points, and Myles Turner finished with 20 points.

