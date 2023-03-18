Expansion St. Louis City beats San Jose 3-0 to stay unbeaten

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nicholas Gioacchini and João Klauss scored first-half goals and St. Louis City remained unbeaten in its inaugural season with a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. St. Louis City (4-0-0), which became the first MLS team to open a season with three straight come-from-behind victories, didn’t need to rally against San Jose (2-2-0). The goals by Gioacchini and Klauss were unassisted. Gioacchini’s score came in the 34th minute and Klauss added his in the third minute of stoppage time. Tomás Ostrák capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Klauss has contributed to a goal in all four matches this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.