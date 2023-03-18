Skip to Content
First round of March Madness features double-digit comebacks

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

No lead seemed safe on Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Baylor, Miami and Ohio State all rallied from double-digits deficits to advance to the second round. The Bears trailed by 18 points against Alabama early on and overcame it for a 78-74 win. It was tied for the third-largest comeback in the history of the tournament. Texas A&M still holds the biggest rally in NCAA history, coming back from 21-down against Penn in 2017. Oklahoma State’s 19-point rally in 2010 against Chattanooga is No. 2 on the list.

