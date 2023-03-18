Frese prepares for March Madness reunion with alma mater

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland coach Brenda Frese faces her alma mater Sunday when the Terrapins host Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Frese played at Arizona and earned a communications degree there 30 years ago. The Terps are trying for their 11th Sweet 16 appearance under Frese and third in a row. To accomplish that, they’ll have to beat an Arizona team that made it all the way to the national title game two years ago. The Wildcats are coached by Adia Barnes. She’s another Arizona alum, graduating five years after Frese.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.