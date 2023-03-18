Fultz, Magic rally in 4th quarter, outlast Clippers 113-108
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Markelle Fultz scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Wendell Carter Jr. had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped their two-game skid with a 113-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul George scored 30 points for the Clippers, whose four-game winning streak ended. Kawhi Leonard skipped the game to rest his right knee, sitting out for the 29th time in the Clippers’ 71 contests this season.