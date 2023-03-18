Hailstorm briefly stops French league match

PARIS (AP) — A French league game between Toulouse and Lille was briefly stopped because of a sudden hailstorm. The match in southwestern France was brought to a halt after 27 minutes with the score at 0-0. There was a 10-minute interruption before players returned from their locker room under heavy rain and the game resumed. A win would move Lille up to fifth place. Second-place Lens can later move into second place with a home win against rock-bottom Angers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.