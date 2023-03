DAYTONA BEACH. Fla. — Courvoisier McCauley had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana State’s 67-62 win over South Carolina Upstate in the CBI Tournament. Cameron Henry scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Jordan Gainey led the Spartans in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Trae Broadnax added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for South Carolina Upstate.

