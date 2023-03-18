Indiana women open March Madness with rout of Tennessee Tech

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 19 points and had eight rebounds and Lilly Meister added seven points and three blocks in her first career start to lead the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers past Tennessee Tech 77-47 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers played Saturday without All-American center Mackenzie Holmes, who sat out with a sore knee. But they used a huge second quarter to take a 37-22 lead and the Golden Eagles never recovered. Tennessee Tech was led by Maaliya Owens with 17 points. The Hoosiers will play eighth-seeded Oklahoma State or ninth-seeded Miami on Monday night.

