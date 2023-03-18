Jags bring back CB Herndon, another move to keep team intact

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon on a one-year contract. It’s the latest move to keep the bulk of last year’s AFC South champions intact. Herndon is expected to sign the deal next week. A person familiar with negotiations says Herndon will get a fully guaranteed $2.6 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Herndon started one game last season while playing mostly in a nickel cornerback role. He finished 34 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

