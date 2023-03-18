Skip to Content
Jags bring back CB Herndon, another move to keep team intact

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon on a one-year contract. It’s the latest move to keep the bulk of last year’s AFC South champions intact. Herndon is expected to sign the deal next week. A person familiar with negotiations says Herndon will get a fully guaranteed $2.6 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Herndon started one game last season while playing mostly in a nickel cornerback role. He finished 34 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

