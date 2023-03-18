Jalen Brunson back for Knicks vs Nuggets after foot injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson is back for the New York Knicks against Denver after missing five of the last six games with a sore left foot. The starting point guard went through a full practice Friday, but the Knicks didn’t clear him to play until after he worked out before the game Saturday to make sure his soreness didn’t return. Brunson missed two games with the injury, then returned March 9 at Sacramento but made it through only the first half. He then missed the final three games of the Knicks’ road trip. New York was 3-2 without Brunson, the Eastern Conference player of the month in February.

