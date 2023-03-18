Jason Robertson scores in OT, Stars beat Flames 6-5

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game at 4:47 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 6-5 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Robertson cut across the crease and lifted a backhander over goalie Jacob Markstrom in overtime. Robertson has 41 goals to become the first player with consecutive 40-goal seasons since the franchise moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season. He’s the third in team history, joining Dino Ciccarelli (three in a row in 1985-86, 1986-87 and 1987-88) and Dave Gagner (1989-90, 1990-91). Joe Pavelski, Radek Faksa, Wyatt Johnston and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas snap a two-game losing streak and end a six-game trip with four victories. Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

