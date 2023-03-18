Johannessen, Baldwin lead, still to finish 3rd rounds at SDC

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa (AP) — Kristian Krogh Johannessen and Matthew Baldwin shared the lead at the SDC Championship in South Africa when the third round was suspended because of fading light. The pair had moved to 11 under par through 13 holes when players were called off. The tournament is playing catchup after high winds caused a postponement on Friday. That left many players to complete their second rounds and move straight to their third rounds on Saturday. Daniel Brown and Joost Luiten earlier set the clubhouse target of 9 under par when they completed their third rounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.