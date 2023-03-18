Kansas point guard Harris leaves in 1st half with injury

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. left late in the first half of the Jayhawks’ second round NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas with an apparent injury to his right ankle. Harris was hurt after chasing a loose ball in the corner. He was barely able to put any weight on his right foot as he was helped toward the locker room with 3:07 left before halftime. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year became the starting point guard last season on the Jayhawks’ national championship team. He’s seventh in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

