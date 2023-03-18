Kerfoot scores in 9th round of SO, Maple Leafs beat Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alexander Kerfoot scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of the shootout, and Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4. Ottawa’s Alex DeBrincat, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard, and Toronto’s William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting also scored in the tiebreaker. Calle Jarnkrok scored twice for Toronto in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Jake McCable also scored. Matthews and John Tavares each had two assists, and Matt Murray stopped 48 shots. Brady Tkachuk had two goals, Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist, and Julien Gauthier also scored for Ottawa. Travis Hamonic had two assists and Mads Sogaard finished with 25 saves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.