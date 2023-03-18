Langer leads at Newport in bid to break Champ victory record
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bernhard Langer remained in position Saturday in the Hoag Classic to break a tie with Hale Irwin for the PGA Tour Champions victory record. Langer played the final five holes in 5 under — going birdie-eagle-par-birdie-birdie — for a 5-under 66 and one-stroke lead with a round left. The 65-year-old German star tied Irwin at 45 victories a month ago in the Chubb Classic in Florida. Langer opened with a 64 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Chris DiMarco. Jimenez shot a 67 on Saturday to fall a stroke back with Doug Barron at Newport Beach Country Club. Langer won at the course in 2008. Fred Couples was two strokes back with Brain Gay.