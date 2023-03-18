Lawrence, Vanderbilt take down Michigan in NIT 66-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored the game-winning layup with 10 seconds left and racked up 24 total points to lead Vanderbilt past Michigan 66-65 in the second round of the NIT. Lawrence added nine rebounds for the Commodores. Ezra Manjon shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. The Commodores trailed by nine points halfway through the second half. They did not take the lead until Lawrence’s driving layup that was blocked by Hunter Dickinson, but goaltending was called on the play when Dickinson’s off hand got caught in the net. Dickinson posted 21 points and 11 rebounds.

