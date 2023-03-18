Leeds earns big win; Tottenham throws away lead in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Leeds has climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a big win while Tottenham’s grip on a top-four place loosened after it threw away a 3-1 lead at last-place Southampton. Leeds was in danger of wasting a 3-0 lead at Wolverhampton as the hosts pulled two goals back before going down to 10 men. Rodrigo put the game away with the fourth goal in injury time. It’s just the second win in 13 league games for Leeds and lifts the team from 19th to 14th in the exceedingly tight lower half. The title race is a two-way fight between Arsenal and Manchester City but the relegation battle involves nine teams in danger of finishing among the bottom three.

