Medvedev into Indian Wells final with win over Tiafoe

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6 (4) for his 19th consecutive match victory of the year and a berth in the BNP Paribas Open final. Medvedev will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner. Medvedev has won all five of his career meetings with Tiafoe, the 14th-seeded American. Medvedev overcame a badly twisted ankle and a cut thumb in earlier matches to reach the Masters 1000 final.

