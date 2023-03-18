Miami opens March Madness with 17-point rally over Cowgirls
By MICHEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Miami guard Haley Cavinder scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and made what proved to be the decisive free throw with 8.9 seconds left to seal a 17-point second half comeback and a 62-61 victory over eighth-seeded Oklahoma State. It was tied for the fifth-largest comeback in tourney history. But it wasn’t over until Naomie Alnatas’ 10-footer rolled off the rim at the buzzer following a 5-second call on the Hurricanes. Miami faces top-seeded Indiana Monday. Anna Gret Asi led Oklahoma State with 16 points.