Minnesota hires West Virginia’s Plitzuweit to replace Whalen

Minnesota has hired West Virginia coach Dawn Plitzuweit on a six-year contract as the replacement for Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers are turning to another leader with strong regional ties to try to lift up the lagging program. Plitzuweit has 16 years of experience as a head coach with a career record of 356-141 at four schools. She spent just one season with the Mountaineers, who lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Arizona. Plitzuweit took South Dakota to the NCAA Tournament in four of her six seasons there. Whalen went 71-76 in five seasons at Minnesota.

