More women’s March Madness: 12-seed Toledo downs Iowa State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quinesha Lockett scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Toledo knocked off No. 5 seed Iowa State 80-73 Saturday for the second win by a 12 seed in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Toledo joined Florida Gulf Coast as the second 12 seed to win Saturday. Toledo now will play No. 4 seed Tennessee on Monday night for a spot in the Sweet 16 in the Seattle 3 region. The Rockets won a record 17th straight game in fine fashion. This was their first NCAA win since 1996 in their ninth tournament appearance overall and first since 2017. Iowa State goes home after reaching the Sweet 16 last year.

