Nick Martinez leaves Team USA at WBC, returns to Padres camp

MIAMI (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez left the World Baseball Classic on Saturday after he wasn’t guaranteed to start for Team USA for the rest of the event. United States manager Mark DeRosa said Martinez will return to Padres spring camp to prepare for the start of the major league season. Martinez started Game 2 of pool play against Mexico and was the losing pitcher, allowing five hits and three runs with two strikeouts in 2 2-3 innings.

