No. 1 seed Alabama beats Maryland 73-51 in drama-free game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller heated up and so did Alabama, which avoided the fate of two other top NCAA Tournament seeds and brushed aside Maryland 73-51 behind a dominant second half. The Crimson Tide advanced to their second Sweet 16 in the past three tournaments and ninth overall. Alabama will face fifth-seeded San Diego State on Friday in the South Region semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. Jahvon Quinerly scored 22 points and Miller had 19 after being held scoreless in Alabama’s tournament opener while nursing a groin injury. Julian Reese had 14 points for Maryland before fouling out.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.