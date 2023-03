HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Landers Nolley II had 20 points in Cincinnati’s 79-65 victory against Hofstra in the NIT. Nolley added six rebounds for the Bearcats. Viktor Lakhin scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. David Dejulius had 15 points and nine assists. The Pride were led by Aaron Estrada, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

