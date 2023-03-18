Offor, Quioto rally Montreal to 3-2 win over Philadelphia

MONTREAL (AP) — Chinonso Offor scored the equalizer in the 90th minute and Romell Quioto drilled the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to rally CF Montreal to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Montreal (1-3-0) notched its first goal of the season when Quioto scored on a penalty kick in the 3rd minute after a hand-ball foul by the Union’s Jakob Glesnes. Mikael Uhre scored a pair of second-half goals on assists from Dániel Gazdag to give Philadelphia (2-2-0) a 2-1 lead. Uhre scored the equalizer in the 46th minute and followed with the go-ahead score in the 60th. Offor headed in a rebound to knot the score. Quioto took a long pass from Mathieu Choinière and scored with a header.

