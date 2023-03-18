Ohio State’s Jaques wins Kazmaier Award as top NCAA player
DULUTH, Minnesota (AP) — Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques has won the Patty Kazmaier Award, which is given to the top player in women’s NCAA Division I hockey. Jaques is the first Buckeye to win the award and the second-ever defender. She helped Ohio State to a 33-5-2 record and a berth in Sunday’s NCAA national title game against Wisconsin. Jaques led all NCAA defenders in points, goals, power-play goals and points per games through 40 games. Danielle Serdachny from Colgate and forward Alina Mueller at Northeastern were also finalists.