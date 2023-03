STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is checking in periodically from the NCAA Tournament as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the first installment, Bueckers talks about her March Madness memories, dealing with her ACL injury and what the Huskies do for fun during the NCAA Tournament.

By PAIGE BUECKERS For The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.