Panthers have 4-goal 3rd in 4-2 comeback win over Devils

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two of Florida’s four third-period goals and the Panthers rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night. Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist to tie former teammate Jonathan Huberdeau for the franchise career points lead with 613. Matthew Tkachuk also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves. The Panthers kept pace in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, extending their points streak to six at 5-0-1. Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist scored in the second period for New Jersey and rookie goalie Akira Schmid made 37 saves. The Devils have lost three straight.

