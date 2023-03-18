Quick start helps NYCFC post 3-2 victory over D.C. United

NEW YORK (AP) — Talles Magno and Santiago Rodríguez scored first-half goals and New York City FC never trailed in a 3-2 victory over D.C. United at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC (2-1-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a goal by Magno, his first of the season. Braian Cufré and Keaton Parks picked up assists on the score. NYCFC took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Rodríguez took a pass from Gabriel Pereira and found the net in the 37th minute. Christian Benteke pulled DC United (1-2-1) within a score when he scored in the first minute of the second half. Thiago Andrade upped the NYCFC lead to 3-1 in the 88th minute with an assist from Rodríguez. Steven Birnbaum took a pass from Mateusz Klich and scored in the 90th minute for DC United to complete the scoring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.