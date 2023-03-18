Rayo botches trick penalty in draw; Atletico sinks Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rayo Vallecano has drawn 2-2 with Girona in the Spanish league after its players bungled a trick penalty kick. Isi Palazón and Óscar Trejo had already scored to put their team ahead 2-1 when Rayo had a penalty call in its favor just before halftime. The goalkeeper saved Trejo’s spot kick but he got another chance because a Girona player had illegally encroached the area. On the second try Trejo rolled the ball to the side for Isi who had rushed into the box. Isi fired the ball over the crossbar. Atletico Madrid increased its unbeaten streak to 10 games in the league after rolling to a 3-0 victory over a hapless Valencia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.