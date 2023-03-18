Skip to Content
Romo, 3-time World Series winner, to retire with Giants

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Romo will retire as a member of the San Francisco Giants. He helped the franchise win three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2013 All-Star was an integral part of the team’s bullpen from 2008 to 2016. He also pitched for the Twins, Athletics, Rays, Dodgers, Mariners, Marlins and Blue Jays. Romo signed a minor league deal with an invite to big-league spring training. He’ll officially retire during San Francisco’s final exhibition game on March 27 when the Giants host the A’s at Oracle Park.

