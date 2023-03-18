Sabonis nets 30, Kings top Wizards for 7th straight road win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Terence Davis II provided an early spark off the bench and added 21 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 132-118. Six players scored in double figures for the Kings. Keegan Murray scored 19, Malik Monk added 17, De’Aaron Fox had 12 and Harrison Barnes 11. Sacramento has won 11 of its last 13 and seven straight on the road. Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and Bradley Beal added 20 for the Wizards, who have lost seven of their last nine games.

