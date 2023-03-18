Schenk’s late birdie gives him lead over Spieth, Fleetwood

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Adam Schenk never looked like he would be leading the Valspar Championship until his final putt. Schenk made a 5-foot birdie for a 70. That gives him a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood as he goes for his first PGA Tour win. Spieth looked to be in control for so much of the round at Innisbrook. But with five birdies and an eagle came plenty of mistakes. Spieth took his fifth bogey of the day on the 18th hole for a 69. Fleetwood was just the opposite. He had 16 pars and two birdies for a 69.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.