Sharks goalie James Reimer declines to wear Pride jersey

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer says he won’t take part in pregame warmups because the team’s decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community runs counter to his religious beliefs. Reimer says he made the decision based on his Christian beliefs. He adds that he “always strived to treat everyone with respect” and that members of the LGBTQ community should be welcome in hockey. Reimer is the second NHL player this season to refuse to take part in warmups with Pride-themed jerseys. Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov declined to do it in January.

