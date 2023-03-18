Slovakian skier Vlhova leads 1st run of slalom; Shiffrin 4th

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhova posted the fastest time in the opening run of the last women’s World Cup slalom of the season. Mikaela Shiffrin was in fourth position. Shiffrin was 0.16 seconds faster than the Slovakian at the final split but lost three-quarters of a second after making a mistake entering the flat finish sector. The American had 0.59 to make up on Vlhova in the second leg later Saturday. Shiffrin has won six of the previous 10 slaloms this season and locked up the discipline title in January. She has also secured her fifth overall and second giant slalom globe.

