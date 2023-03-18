Stanford’s VanDerveer, McPhee-McCuin of Ole Miss keep giving
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The top-seeded Stanford women’s basketball team (29-5) takes on No. 9 seed Ole Miss (24-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night for a spot at next weekend’s Sweet Sixteen in the Seattle Regional.Stanford star Cameron Brink returned to the practice floor and is expected to play Sunday after missing a 92-49 first-round win against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart on Friday because of a stomach bug. Ole Miss delivered a defensive gem getting past No. 9 seed Gonzaga 71-48 on Friday night to advance out of the first round after last year’s exit in the opener while back on the NCAA stage for the first time in 15 years.