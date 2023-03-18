Tennessee beats up Duke, wins 65-52 to advance to Sweet 16
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua tied his career high with 27 points, and No. 4 seed Tennessee beat Duke 65-52 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Tennessee ended Duke’s 10-game winning streak and sent first-year coach Jon Scheyer home after just two NCAA Tournament games. Nkamhoua put an exclamation mark on Tennessee’s victory with an emphatic slam with 1:15 remaining. It prompted Vols fans to start chanting and sent many Duke fans toward the exits. Tennessee advanced to face Florida Atlantic or Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.