Top-seeded Hokies facing different challenge in Round Two

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks and top-seeded Virginia Tech will face a different challenge in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After limiting Chattanooga to 33 points in an opening rout, they’ll face a player that nearly matched that in South Dakota State’s Myah Selland. She scored 29 as the ninth-seeded Jackrabbits beat Southern California 62-57 in overtime. In advance, he’s not tipping his hand, saying he’s not revealing his plan to stop the Jackrabbit star.

