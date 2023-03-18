Top-seeded Hokies facing different challenge in Round Two
By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks and top-seeded Virginia Tech will face a different challenge in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After limiting Chattanooga to 33 points in an opening rout, they’ll face a player that nearly matched that in South Dakota State’s Myah Selland. She scored 29 as the ninth-seeded Jackrabbits beat Southern California 62-57 in overtime. In advance, he’s not tipping his hand, saying he’s not revealing his plan to stop the Jackrabbit star.